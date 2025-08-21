SON YE JIN SHOCKED! Park Chan-wook's BLUNT reaction to something he said

Veteran director Park Chan Wook of Oldboy fame is famous for his perfectionism—and actress Son Ye-jin knows it firsthand during production on their latest film, No Other Choice. At a production meeting held on August 19 at a location in Seoul’s Yongsan district, Son openly revealed how she struggled to fulfill the director’s vision after many years of acting experience.

Three Months of Dance Practice, But Still Not Enough

Son Ye-jin told that there was one scene that involved dancing and she had worked on for almost three months. Yet, when she was asked to shoot the scene, Park Chan Wook wasn’t impressed at all.

“The director said to me, ‘I thought you’d be better as you told me that you practised so much.’ I was like, ‘How can he say that to me?’ inside,” she explained with a smile.

The director is said to have continued, “It doesn’t really show,” in regards to her work—leaving the veteran actress both shocked and delighted. In the end, the scene was cut from the final version.

Return to the Big Screen Post-Motherhood

No Other Choice is Son Ye-jin’s comeback to acting after marrying Hyun Bin and giving birth to her son in 2022. It is not just a role much-awaited by the fans but also an indicator of her commitment, even if it means enduring scathing criticism from one of Korea’s most acclaimed directors.

Premiere at Venice Film Festival

The movie, also featuring Park Hee Soon, Lee Byung Hun, Lee Sung Min, Yeom Hye Ran, and Cha Seung Won, will have its world premiere on August 29, 2025, at the Venice International Film Festival.