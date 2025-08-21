VIJAY SETHUPATHI ADDS SPICE! Cameo in Allu Arjun and Atlee’s ambitious AA22xA6 project

Allu Arjun and acclaimed director Atlee are collaborating for one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects, tentatively titled AA22xA6. With high-octane visuals and a stellar cast, the film is already making waves. Slated for a 2027 theatrical release, shooting is expected to continue until September 2026.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Potential Cameo

There is a buzz about Vijay Sethupathi potentially on board with the film in a major cameo. According to Valai Pechu, he could be appearing in a pivotal role in a “parallel universe” track, with portions of his scenes said to already have been shot in Mumbai. The makers are, however, yet to officially announce his inclusion. If it happens, this will be an interesting crossover between two powerhouse actors—Allu Arjun and Vijay Sethupathi.

Deepika Padukone to Shoot for 100 Days

In a significant development, Deepika Padukone has reserved 100 days for her character in AA22xA6. She will reportedly start shooting in November 2025, alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Sources close to the film reveal that her character will play a part in dramatic and action sequences, including a custom-made warrior look and weapons.

Star-Studded Cast and Intriguing Plot

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika, known for her role in Pushpa, is rumored to play the antagonist, adding intense on-screen dynamics. The story will reportedly explore four different roles within a single family tree, promising a complex and layered narrative.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Busy Slate

While that is the case, Vijay Sethupathi was recently spotted in Ace and is now busy with PuriSethupathi, directed by Puri Jagannadh. His next movie Train, directed by Mysskin, is also ready for release.

Audiences are eagerly waiting to hear more about this mega-coming together that would redefine pan-Indian cinema.