BOBBY DEOL’S HEARTFELT HUG! Shah Rukh Khan’s bonding moment reveals fear in industry

Netflix unveiled the much-anticipated series The Ba**ds of Bollywood at a grand event in Mumbai, marking the writing and directorial debut of Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The show features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol in lead roles and is set to premiere on September 18.

SRK’s Emotional Tribute to Bobby Deol

The highlight of the evening came when Shah Rukh Khan introduced Bobby Deol on stage with touching words. Reflecting on their friendship, SRK recalled Bobby’s debut in Barsaat (1995), saying, “Toh itna handsome aadmi maine life mein nahin dekha tha. Blue glasses pehen ke khada tha Bobby Deol… I wished I could be like him.” He praised Bobby as a genuine superstar and a loyal friend who’s stood by him through all of life’s highs and lows.

Bobby’s Praise for Aryan Khan

Bobby Deol responded with heartfelt sentiments about Aryan’s debut. “August 20 will always be special,” he said. “I’ve known Aryan since he was a little boy, and now he’s stepping into the world with incredible confidence.” Recalling the moment he joined the project, Bobby shared, “Red Chillies called me about Aryan’s show. I immediately said yes, but Aryan insisted on narrating it himself. I was blown away during the seven-hour narration.”

A Star in the Making

Bobby praised Aryan’s directorial clarity and passion. “Aryan pushed us, made us do multiple takes—but brought out the best in us. It’s not just special because it’s his debut—it’s a massive project with heart and vision,” he said.

The Ba**ds of Bollywood premieres on Netflix on September 18, 2025.