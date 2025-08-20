SHOWGIRL DRAMA! Britney Spears and Pamela Anderson mad at Taylor Swift’s “The Life Of A Showgirl”

Taylor Swift’s upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl has ignited excitement among fans, but not everyone in Hollywood is applauding. Pop icon Britney Spears and actress Pamela Anderson have reportedly taken issue with Swift’s visual direction, claiming it borrows heavily from their iconic past looks—without giving credit.

Britney Spears Feels “Ripped Off” by Album Imagery

According to Radar Online, Britney Spears believes Swift’s album cover mimics her famous 2001 Dream Within a Dream tour costume. Swift appears in a rhinestone bra, fringed armbands, and a jewel-encrusted nude thong—elements that resemble Britney’s Bob Mackie-designed outfit.

“She even feels she should have a credit in the liner notes,” a source claimed. “Britney worked closely with Bob Mackie on that look—it’s part of pop history. To see it recycled without acknowledgment feels like a slap.”

Pamela Anderson Draws Parallels to ‘The Last Showgirl’

Pamela Anderson has also expressed discomfort with Swift’s new era. Insiders claim the visuals for The Life of a Showgirl closely resemble Anderson’s 2024 film The Last Showgirl, particularly in the use of vibrant orange and pink tones, retro Vegas vibes, and glitzy showgirl costumes.

“Pam isn’t angry, but she does believe credit is deserved,” a source said. “It would be classy for Taylor to acknowledge the inspiration.”

A Bold New Era for Swift

Swift announced the album during boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, calling it “exuberant, electric, and vibrant.” The project reunites her with producers Max Martin and Shellback and includes a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the final track.

One buzzworthy image shows Swift in a bathtub—an ode, she says, to her post-show wind-down, not just glamor. The Life of a Showgirl drops October 3.