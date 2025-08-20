BUDAPEST LOVE! Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet shut down breakup rumors with romantic date

Even with constant speculation regarding their relationship status, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have again silenced breakup rumors. The two, who started dating early 2023, were seen together in Budapest, Hungary, recently, where Chalamet is shooting for Dune: Part Three, the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah.

Casual Coffee Date in Hungary

The couple, dressed down, spent the afternoon of August 19 enjoying a low-key coffee outing in Budapest’s Buda district. They seemed relaxed and at peace, sitting together and smiling as they strolled. Their outing wasn’t missed—employees at the neighborhood café where they picked up coffee were awestruck, posting a selfie and loving caption on Instagram.

“Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked into our coffee shop at Buda today. We were so confused, we couldn’t focus,” the caption went. “But I guess you can see it on our faces… They were being very kind and nice. Thanks for visiting @kyliejenner @tchalamet.”

Support on Set and Busy Lives

Kylie is said to have flown in to share time with Timothée on the shooting sets of his current project. The actor has been non-stop busy with back-to-back shoots of Marty Supreme, The Odyssey, and Dune: Part Three, in which he returns to play Paul Atreides. Meanwhile, Kylie juggling a hectic life of entrepreneurship and bringing up her children Stormi and Aire.

Also Read: LOVE IS ON! Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet prove they’re still going strong despite break up rumors

The pair has ridden out chronic breakup rumors and even wedding plans in the two-and-a-half years since they got together. Still, their recent public appearance together in Budapest indicates they’re still tight and dedicated despite busy lives and media attention.

Their romantic reunion is a gentle reminder: some love simply requires coffee—and a little confidentiality.