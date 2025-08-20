Shah Rukh Khan’s Warning To Aryan Khan! “Will he put Mannat CCTV on YouTube?” over edgy show

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan beamed with pride as he released his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba*ds of Bollywood, at a star-studded preview event in Mumbai on Wednesday. The much-awaited Netflix series is produced by SRK’s company Red Chillies Entertainment and heralds Aryan’s entry into the art of telling stories behind the camera.

A Father’s Honest Take

Shah Rukh Khan openly disclosed his disbelief when Aryan initially proposed a raw and gritty series that would be based on the behind-the-scenes happening in Bollywood.

“When Aryan said to me that he was going to produce a show on Bollywood, that it would be raw and edgy and would be somewhat mad,” SRK reminisced, “I thought, ‘He is going to put the CCTV footage of Mannat on YouTube?'” he chuckled, getting guffaws.

But once he caught the tone and style of the series, the self-satisfied father was lavish in his praise. “It took me a while to get used to the tone, but when I did, I was absolutely hooked. I’m really, really pleased about it,” he explained. “The whole cast has brought the show to life. Hindi mein boloon toh bahut hee dhaasu acting ki hai sabne, bahut hee phaadoo performances hain sabke.”

A Daring Foray into Bollywood

Bads of Bollywood tracks the journey of an enterprising outsider, Lakshya, and his tight-knit circle of friends as they travel through the glamour, mayhem, and unpredictability of Bollywood. Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Bobby Deol, and Gautami Kapoor are part of the star-studded cast. Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar make cameo appearances to lend oomph to the gritty drama.

Produced by Manav Chauhan and Bilal Siddiqi in collaboration with Aryan Khan, the show is going to start streaming on Netflix from September 18.