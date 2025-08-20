Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Take On Injury! Says one hand enough for National Award

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently addressed concerns surrounding his hand injury while attending the trailer launch of his son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial venture, Ba*ds of Bollywood. The Netflix series, produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, had its official preview released on August 20.

Injury and Recovery Update

Shah Rukh Khan appeared on stage wearing a cast on his right arm, sparking questions from the media. Taking the mic, he humorously addressed the curiosity, saying,

“Aap ke dil mein bohot sawal uth rahe honge toh sawalon ke main pehle hi jawab de du ki mere haath ko kya hua hain? Mujhe thodi si chot lag gayi, phir choti surgery hui—choti nahi, thodi si badi thi.”

The Jawan actor, who earlier this month won his first-ever National Award for Best Actor, added that the recovery would take another one to two months. However, he light-heartedly remarked, “Lekin National Award uthane ke liye mera ek haath hi kaafi hain!”

A Touch of SRK Humour

Staying true to his witty style, SRK continued,“Actually, mostly saari cheezein main ek haath se hi kar leta hoon. Khana kha leta hoon, brush kar leta hoon, peeche khujli hoti hain toh woh bhi kar leta hoon.” He concluded, “Sirf ek cheez mein kami hoti hain jab mere do haath nahi hotey… woh hain aap sab ka pyaar batorne ke liye.”

Aryan Khan’s Debut: Ba*ds of Bollywood

The event also marked a proud moment for SRK as Aryan Khan takes his first step into direction with Ba*ds of Bollywood. Streaming on Netflix soon, the show adds another feather to the Khan family’s cap, with SRK expressing immense excitement and support for his son’s creative journey.