Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan Join The Fun! Cameos in “The Ba***ds of Bollywood” with Aryan Khan’s twist

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is making his directorial debut with the upcoming Netflix web series The Ba*ds of Bollywood. The much-anticipated preview was released on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into the edgy and satirical world the series is set to explore. A bold commentary on the film industry, the show caricatures everything from over-the-top romance to exaggerated action.

Star-Studded Teaser Launch

The teaser begins with a voiceover by Shah Rukh Khan, setting the tone by stating, “The city of dreams isn’t meant for everyone.” Actor Lakshya portrays Aasman Singh, a rising star who aspires to be more than just a celebrity. Raghav Juyal appears as his close friend, celebrating the success of his fictional blockbuster Revolver.

Bobby Deol makes a striking appearance as Ajay Talvar, dubbed “India’s biggest star”, while Karan Johar has a surprising cameo where he’s seen cussing someone out. The teaser ends on a dramatic note, with Aasman being told that fame often increases after one goes to jail. Cameos by Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh add to the teaser’s buzz.

Ensemble Cast and Release Date

The Ba*ds of Bollywood features an ensemble cast including Sahher Bamba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor. The series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, will begin streaming on Netflix from September 18.

First Look Unveiled by SRK

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan officially introduced Aryan’s debut series during a Netflix event. A title reveal video showed the superstar enacting a scene on camera, giving fans a special glimpse into the world his son has created.