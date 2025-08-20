Parineeti Chopra’s Pregnancy Speculation! Fans ask “Why she looks pregnant all the time” after outing with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the couple of fashion among Bollywood’s most stylish couples. Parineeti is a stylish but eclectic fashionista, and Raghav matches her with his intelligent, well-dressed looks. The two of them are the epitome of glamour and sophistication.

Dinner Date in the City

The couple was recently seen together on a dinner date in Mumbai. Paparazzi captured them exiting one of the city’s hip restaurants, and their fans simply could not resist going gaga over their chic looks. Parineeti wore a simple yet stylish white short dress over which she layered a beige trench-like coat, accompanied by snow-white sneakers. She gave a touch of glamour to her basic look with a small brown box bag, completing her classy look.

While the rest of them opted for a more casual look, Raghav Chadha remained true to his formal style. He sported a shiny black button-down shirt paired with olive green trousers and black traditional shoes. The duo handled the cameras well and then to their car, winning hearts with their chemistry.

Social Media Buzz

As the video went viral on the web, social media response flooded in. While numerous were impressed by the duo, one reaction caught our eye, which read, “After her wedding, she always walks like she is pregnant.”

Their Love Story

As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav started dating in London because they had both been there studying. They also grew close while shooting for Amar Singh Chamkila in Punjab because Raghav would visit her on set every day. The two got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, and tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony at The Leela Palace, Rajasthan, in September 2023.

What’s Next for Parineeti

Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh, playing Amarjot Kaur. She is now preparing for her OTT debut in a Netflix mystery thriller, with the title yet to be announced.