Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari Promo Shoot is a Masterclass in Style – Check Out the Photos!

The highly awaited box office war between Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 began on a high note on August 14, 2025. Released just before Independence Day, both films made the most of the extended weekend holiday, thus raking in huge opening collections. But a week down the line, Coolie has turned out to be the better-performing film, while War 2 is witnessing a continuous drop in the daily collection.

Coolie Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark in Style

helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features an impressive cast of stars including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and more. The movie, which has a mix of action and sentimentality, has found the hearts of the people. On Day 7, Coolie collected a whopping Rs 217 crore, as per figures from Sacnilk.

Though the film dropped in collections after its opening Monday, it remains the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. The opening rush was all thanks to the Independence Day weekend, but even as the weekdays marched in, Coolie did not lose ground, courtesy of good word-of-mouth and the stardom of Rajinikanth.

War 2 Slows Down After Strong Start

War 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, had a grand start at the box office. However, by Day 7, the film’s earnings had dropped sharply, with collections dipping to just Rs 0.76 crore. As of August 20, War 2 has amassed approximately Rs 195 crore.

Starring Hrithik Roshan reprise the role of Kabir and Jr. NTR as the villain, the movie was to rule the box office. Even with the over-the-top action, star cast, and an enormous budget said to be in the vicinity of Rs 300–400 crore, the movie is losing steam rapidly.

Conclusion: Coolie Leads, But the Race Isn’t Over

Though Coolie is well ahead in the first week, War 2 is still in the fray with an impressive overall score. The next couple of days will decide if Rajinikanth’s mass following propels footfalls or if War 2 can catch up and find a second breath. For now, though, Coolie basks in the glory not only of legacy but of a box office win—at least round one.