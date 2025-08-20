Jason Bateman and Jude Law Face Off in Netflix Thriller Series Black Rabbit

Netflix has released the thrilling trailer for Black Rabbit, an eight-episode limited series that features Jason Bateman and Jude Law as estranged brothers whose troubled past come back to haunt them with incendiary repercussions. Written by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, the show delves into family allegiance, drive, and the seedy underbelly of New York City nightlife.

A Dangerous Reunion

Against the backdrop of high-roller action in a hip Brooklyn bar, Black Rabbit tracks Jake Friedken (Jude Law), the charismatic proprietor of a high-end bar and VIP lounge on the verge of being New York’s hottest ticket. His meticulously constructed existence is upset when his estranged younger brother Vince (Jason Bateman) re-enter his life—and with him comes mayhem.

In the trailer, Vince, overwhelmed by debt, upsets Jake’s unstable world, pulling him into a maelstrom of risk, bad loans, and past injuries. “What do you think occurs when you don’t repay a loan after three years?” Jake asks, as the brothers find themselves caught up in progressively life-or-death situations.

Brotherhood and Betrayal

The series explores the depths of familial ties, personal demons, and success at all costs. As past traumas and current risks converge, Black Rabbit is a high-octane character study of two men whose devotion to one another can destroy everything they’ve established.

All-Star Cast and Release Date

The supporting cast features Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Troy Kotsur, Abbey Lee, Odessa Young, and others. Black Rabbit will premiere September 18 on Netflix.

Behind the Scenes

The series is executive produced by Bateman (Aggregate Films), Law (Riff Raff Entertainment), and producers Baylin and Susman (Youngblood Pictures) and industry veterans from Automatik, Aggregate, and others. Look for a suspenseful combination of drama with powerhouse performances.