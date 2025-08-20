Aryan Khan’s Heartfelt Thanks! Credits mom Gauri Khan for producing “The Ba***ds Of Bollywood” and him

Aryan Khan made a heartfelt gesture during the trailer launch event of his much-anticipated directorial debut The Ba*ds of Bollywood, expressing gratitude to his mother, Gauri Khan, for being both his parent and the producer of the series.

A Touching Tribute to Gauri Khan

At the star-studded launch event, Aryan took the stage and thanked everyone involved in bringing the Netflix series to life. “I want to thank all those people without whom it would have been impossible to make this show — the entire team of Netflix, Red Chillies, T-Series, Bhushan Ji, and of course my co-creators Manav and Bilal,” he said. Saving the most emotional note for the end, Aryan added, “Now, I would like to call my mother (Gauri Khan) on stage for producing this show, and most importantly, for producing me.”

A Glimpse Into the Show

The preview opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s voiceover, introducing Lakshya as Aasman Singh — a rising outsider navigating Bollywood’s unpredictable terrain. The story unfolds with Aasman delivering a hit film and falling in love with superstar Arjun Talvar’s (played by Bobby Deol) daughter, portrayed by Sahher Bambba.

Raghav Juyal appears as Aasman’s loyal best friend. Both Lakshya and Raghav previously made waves with their debut in Kill. Mona Singh plays Aasman’s mother in the series, which promises intense drama, satire, and emotional depth.

Despite his central role as director, Aryan Khan does not appear in the show’s trailer. Shah Rukh Khan is also missing from the preview, though reports suggest he may make a surprise appearance in the final episode.

The Ba*ds of Bollywood begins streaming on Netflix from September 18, featuring a stellar cast including Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Gautami Kapoor, and more.