Aryan Khan’s Papa Backup Plan! Reveals nervousness in debut with “Papa hain na” comment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made his long-awaited debut as a public speaker at the premiere of his directorial debut series The Ba*ds of Bollywood. The Red Chillies Entertainment-produced Netflix series will release on September 18. During the event, Aryan gave an endearing and witty speech that won the crowd’s hearts immediately.

Nervous But Honest Debut

Opening up about his nerves, Aryan admitted, “Bohot nervous hu kyunki pehli baar main aap sabke saamne stage par aaya hu (I’m very nervous because this is the first time I’m standing in front of all of you).” He shared that he had been rehearsing the speech for three nights straight. I was that nervous, I put the speech on a teleprompter and wrote it out on paper—just in case the power went out,” he quipped.

With a lighter moment, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with Aryan’s speech stuck to his back, once again demonstrating that the King of Bollywood knows how to assist in style and humor. Aryan added, “Aur agar tab bhi mujhse mistake ho jaaye, to Papa hain na! (And if I still make a mistake, well, my dad’s here!).”

Fans Spot SRK’s Influence

After the speech, fans inundated social media with praise, noting the remarkable vocal similarity between Aryan and SRK. Posts such as “Sounds jussssss like SRK” and “SRK voice = Aryan voice” went viral within hours.

About the Series

The Ba*ds of Bollywood is a satirical drama with all the speed and action of showbiz. The show features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa, with cameos from Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar. It’s created and written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan.