TOM CRUISE’S SHIRT OFF! Farah Khan’s reaction goes viral amid “Mission Impossible” clip

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise continues to thrill fans worldwide, not just with its high-octane action but also with behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses shared by the actor himself. In his latest reel, Cruise is seen performing jaw-dropping stunts—shirtless, no less—which caught the attention of Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who couldn’t resist leaving a playful comment.

Farah’s Hilarious Reaction

Reacting to Cruise’s reel, Farah Khan quipped, “Thank you for removing ur shirt for us!! Eternally grateful TOMMMMM “

Her comment quickly caught the attention of fans online, adding a humorous desi twist to the Hollywood action icon’s post.

Cruise, who shared the video in collaboration with the Mission: Impossible official page, wrote: “Thank you McQ and our entire cast and crew for this experience of a lifetime. I hope everyone enjoys all of the extras and that it gives some greater insight into what it takes to make a Mission: Impossible film.”

The Final Chapter of an Iconic Franchise

The latest installment, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, sees Ethan Hunt battling a formidable AI enemy known as The Entity, a threat that predicts his every move. With the future of the IMF and the fate of the world at stake, Hunt must confront how much he’s willing to sacrifice.

The film stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Pom Klementieff, alongside Cruise, and marks the conclusion of the blockbuster series that began in 1996.

Also Read: Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ Relationship Confirmed? Duo Spotted Holding Hands Fuels the Buzz

Farah Khan: A Creative Powerhouse

Known for her witty social media presence, Farah Khan is also one of Bollywood’s most respected creatives. With over 100 choreographed songs, multiple National and Filmfare Awards, and directorial hits like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, Farah continues to charm audiences both on and off screen. She now also entertains fans through her YouTube vlog series, showcasing candid moments with celebrities and her cook, Dilip.