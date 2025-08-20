Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s POWERFUL Message! Calls back her power, sets boundaries for positivity

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to inspire her fans not only through her on-screen presence but also with her powerful words of strength and self-awareness. The actress, known for her fearless authenticity and emotional transparency, recently took to social media to share a deeply personal and empowering message about healing, setting boundaries, and reclaiming her energy.

A Message of Self-Love and Strength

Sharing a close-up photo of herself, Samantha posted a heartfelt affirmation that resonated with themes of inner strength and emotional clarity. “I call my power back to me, from every person, place, entity… from every connection, attachment and vessel where I left it,” she wrote. Her words reflected a powerful intention to reclaim her energy and let go of anything that no longer serves her.

The Khushi actress continued, “I forgive all things, all people… I cloak myself in a bright light of protection – impenetrable,” emphasizing forgiveness, emotional growth, and the courage to confront one’s own insecurities.

Embracing Self-Awareness and Clarity

In her post, Samantha also highlighted the importance of introspection and self-evaluation. “My mind is decluttered, and eye see clearly. Those who no longer serve me… I take time for self-evaluation to uncover what in me connected me to that energy and I heal my broken places,” she wrote, signaling a journey of deep healing and transformation.

Ending her powerful reflection with the affirmation, “I receive my Power Back,” Samantha reminded her followers to honour themselves and their journey unapologetically.

On the Work Front

Professionally, Samantha was last seen in a cameo role in Subham, a Telugu horror-comedy produced under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. She will next appear in Maa Inti Bangaram, while fans also await her upcoming international project, Citadel: Honey Bunny.