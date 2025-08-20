INFECTIOUS CHEMISTRY ALERT! Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya steal the show

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya are back in the limelight—this time for their adorable off-screen friendship that simply can’t be ignored. Having won hearts together with their hot chemistry in music video Ni Tu Baar Baar, the two were recently seen together on the shoots of Pati Patni Aur Panga, which further fueled talks of a probable reunion.

Adorable Moments on Set

The duo’s affection was evident as Abhishek held Isha’s hand tenderly, escorting her towards the photographers with caution. The gesture did not go unheralded by fans, who complimented his chivalrous act. Their smiles in front of the cameras radiated ease and warmth, fans fawning over their innate chemistry. Abhishek won hearts all over again when he was spotted helping Isha off a platform after the photo shoot.

Romance Rumours Resurface

Abhishek-Isha dating rumors have been making the rounds since the two were seen together in a car some weeks ago, with Isha attempting to dodge the paparazzi. Even though the two were once in a relationship, their pairing for Ni Tu Baar Baar fueled fan rumors yet again. The emotionally charged music video, in which a love affair is broken up by family disapproval, tugged at the hearts of fans—especially because of the realness they brought to their performances.

Reunion and Clarifications

The two also got together before their music video for an episode of Laughter Chefs 2. Sharing a word about that moment, Abhishek mentioned, “I took the initiative to speak with her. She’s doing wonderful work, and so is everybody else.” Talking about rumours of rivalry, he stated, “It may be depicted that we detest one another, but that’s not the case. We’re all related somehow.”

Abhishek and Isha initially started dating while they were both on Udaariyaan. After the breakup, Isha’s brief relationship with Samarth Jurel on Bigg Boss 17 also caught attention.