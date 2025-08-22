TITLE REVEAL BLOWOUT!” – “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu” Brings MASS ENTERTAINMENT with Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara

On the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday, fans were treated to a major update from the megastar. The title and first look of his upcoming film with Nayanthara, directed by Anil Ravipudi, have finally been revealed. Titled Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the film promises to be a festive entertainer, set for a Sankranthi 2026 release.

The title glimpse, narrated powerfully by Venkatesh Daggubati, showcases Chiranjeevi in Anil Ravipudi’s trademark massy style. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, the project—previously referred to as #Mega157—has already ignited excitement among fans.

Chiranjeevi took to social media to thank the team and also shared rare childhood photos while expressing gratitude to his brother, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, for his heartfelt birthday wishes. “Every word… every letter has touched my heart,” Chiranjeevi wrote, blessing his younger brother and encouraging him to continue leading his political movement with strength and pride.

Vishwambhara Update and Upcoming Projects

Ahead of his birthday, Chiranjeevi also addressed the delay in his fantasy drama Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. In a video message, he explained that the film’s second half heavily relies on VFX and graphics, which require extensive time to perfect. Describing the story as a magical tale like Chandamama, he said it will resonate with both children and adults. The film is now slated for a summer 2026 release.

Vishwambhara is being produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner. With a grand mythological theme and emotional depth, the film promises cinematic spectacle.

Also Read: The Grand Finale: Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Nears Completion with Jaw-Dropping VFX Shots

Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Waltair Veerayya and Bholaa Shankar, also has a project lined up with Srikanth Odela, adding to his busy slate.