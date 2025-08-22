ISLAND GETAWAY GOALS!” – Alia Bhatt Chills with Sister Shaheen Bhatt and BF Ishaan Mehra in TROPICAL PARADISE

Despite her packed schedule, Alia Bhatt recently took a break to enjoy a serene island vacation with her family. Her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, shared glimpses of their tropical escape on Instagram, captioning her post “Island Interlude .” The photo carousel included scenic views and sweet family moments—but two slides stood out in particular.

In one, Alia, Shaheen, their mother Soni Razdan, and Shaheen’s boyfriend Ishaan Mehra are seen smiling together. Another video shows Alia working out alongside Ishaan, a former international swimmer turned fitness coach. Shaheen confirmed their relationship earlier this year with a birthday post calling him “Sunshine,” prompting warm responses from friends and family, including Neetu Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday.

Meet Ishaan Mehra

Ishaan Mehra once represented India at the Youth Asian Games and now works as a full-time fitness trainer. He’s an ATG-certified coach at Mumbai’s renowned gym SOHFIT, founded by celebrity trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi. Interestingly, both Alia and Shaheen have been training at SOHFIT for years—likely where Shaheen and Ishaan’s relationship first began to blossom. The couple has kept things private, occasionally sharing subtle glimpses of their bond on social media.

Earlier this year, fans spotted Ishaan in photos from a Bhatt-Kapoor family trip to Thailand, even before their relationship was publicly confirmed.

Alia’s Upcoming Films

Meanwhile, Alia is back to work, filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She’s also headlining YRF’s Alpha, which is facing turbulence after the underwhelming performance of War 2. Reports suggest that Aditya Chopra may intervene, as director Shiv Rawail’s inexperience has raised concerns about handling such a major project.