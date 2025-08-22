JAMES CAMERON UNLEASHES SSMB29!” – Hollywood Legend to Reveal Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli’s Jungle Thriller Details

Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB29, is currently in production under the direction of RRR and Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The film is expected to be officially unveiled in November 2025, coinciding with Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday celebrations. The makers have promised a “Never-Before-Seen” reveal that could potentially involve Hollywood legend James Cameron.

James Cameron’s Surprise Involvement?

According to recent buzz on social media, the Titanic and Avatar director may be involved in unveiling the title of SSMB29 while promoting Avatar 3: Fire and Ash in India later this year. While this connection has created major excitement among fans, there is no official confirmation from either Cameron’s team or the SSMB29 production unit.

A Grand Jungle Adventure

SSMB29 is said to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure, featuring Mahesh Babu in the role of a rugged explorer inspired by Indiana Jones and rooted in African folklore. The ambitious project is reportedly being made on a staggering budget of ₹900–1000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever.

The film was initially rumored to be released as a two-part series, but the latest updates suggest the makers are now aiming for a single-part theatrical release in 2027.

Star-Studded Cast and Global Shoot

The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead, with Prithviraj Sukumaran and R. Madhavan playing key roles. Reports also suggest that Mahesh Babu will feature in a massive solo dance number in the film.

While shooting in South Africa is set to begin in September 2025, recent scenes were reportedly shot in Hyderabad with Priyanka inside an indoor studio. Potential titles in consideration include “Globetrotter” and “Gen 63”, hinting at a story tied to ancestral legacy and exploration.