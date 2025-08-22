Lil Nas X Reportedly A*rested for Alleged A*sault on Police Officer in Los Angeles

Rapper Lil Nas X has been reportedly arrested after a shocking incident in Los Angeles. The 26-year-old music artist was said to have been spotted walking naked at 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 21, 2025, on Ventura Boulevard. People magazine reported that the police were summoned to the scene after being informed about a “nude man in the street” at about 6 a.m.

Incident Leads to Alleged Assault Charge

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed through a spokesman that a man was arrested and “booked for battery on a peace officer.” The man was taken to a hospital for treatment prior to the formal booking. Although LAPD has not yet made an official confirmation of the suspect’s identity, TMZ has said that it was actually Lil Nas X, releasing photos of the rapper in underwear and boots walking down the boulevard around 4 a.m.

No motive or information regarding the assumed assault has as yet been made public, and officials’ follow-up reports are awaited.

A Shift Toward Spirituality

The mishap is just months after Lil Nas X went public with his inner turmoil and spiritual enlightenment. In an open interview with Paper magazine earlier this year, the artist explained how fame has intensified his spirituality. “Becoming famous got me more in touch with spirituality,” he revealed. “It made me feel closer to everything around me and the synchronicities of life.

Also Read: Lil Nas X’s Shocking Health Crisis! Rapper Reveals Partial Facial Paralysis in Emotional Hospital Video

Even with his spiritual development, the rapper also confessed to the continued personal struggles. “I’m clearly ill, although I don’t want to accept it,” he admitted. “The only way I can go back out there is if I can work with myself first.”

Lil Nas X has not yet made a public statement on the arrest.