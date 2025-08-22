Millie Bobby Brown’s Heartwarming Surprise! Stranger Things Star and Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl via Adoption

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, has welcomed motherhood with her husband Jake Bongiovi, 23. The pair shared the news of having their first child, a baby girl adopted this summer, in an emotional Instagram update. “And then there were 3,” they posted, verifying the happy news revealed by People magazine.

A New Chapter in Parenthood

Sharing the milestone moment with fans, Millie added, “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

Millie and Jake, who met through Instagram and dated in 2021, quietly wed in May 2024. They later celebrated their marriage with a romantic ceremony at Villa Cetinale in Italy, attended by friends and family, in October. Millie posted wedding pictures wearing two beautiful bridal gowns, captioning them, “Forever and always, your wife.” Jake also posted his own wedding pictures from the day, captioning, “Forever and always, your husband,” with a sentimental picture with his dad, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

A Lifelong Dream to Be a Mother

Millie has never been shy about wanting to be a mom since she was little. Appearing on the Smartless podcast in March, she revealed, “My mom had her first child at 21, and my dad at 19. I’ve told my mom since I was a baby that I want to be a mom too.”

She highlighted the influence of her grandmother and mother, and added that becoming a family has always been a personal aspiration. Millie also disclosed that she and Jake both belong to big families and are looking forward to having multiple children in the future.

The couple’s introduction to parenthood is a loving and thrilling new chapter in their lives.