Alia Bhatt’s Plea for Awareness! Joins NCB’s campaign on dr*g dangers

Actress Alia Bhatt has extended her support to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) by participating in its anti-drug campaign. In a video released by the NCB on August 14, Alia addressed the growing issue of drug addiction and urged the public to join the fight for a drug-free India.

“Namaskar saathiyo, main hoon Alia Bhatt. Today I want to talk to you about a very serious issue of drug addiction and how it’s becoming a threat to our life, society, and nation,” she said. Alia encouraged people to take an e-pledge against drugs via a provided link or QR code and concluded with, “Jai Hind.”

Trolling and Backlash Online

While the campaign aimed to spread awareness, it also sparked a wave of criticism online. Social media users accused Alia and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, of past drug use, calling her participation in the campaign hypocritical. Comments such as “Haan chor ko hi chowkidari pe laga diya” and “She and her friends and her khandan is also druggie” flooded the video post. Following the backlash, NCB disabled the comments section.

Upcoming Projects for Alia Bhatt

On the professional front, Alia was last seen in Jigra and is set to star in Alpha, part of YRF’s Spy Universe. She will also appear in Brahmastra 2 and reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film Love and War, set for release on March 20, 2026.

Speaking about the project, Alia expressed excitement about working again with both Bhansali and Vicky, and seeing Bhansali and Ranbir team up after many years.