HomeInternationalNews

Brad Pitt would go ‘longest without showering’, says former roommate Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley was Brad Pitt’s roommate and he revealed the Hollywood star’s shocking hygiene habit.

By Agency News Desk
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt_pic courtesy news agency

Actor and filmmaker Jason Priestley was Brad Pitt’s roommate and he revealed the Hollywood star’s shocking hygiene habit.

According to the Beverly Hills, ‘90210’ alum, Pitt wasn’t huge on hygiene back then, reports eonline.com.

“We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering,” Jason told Live! With Kelly and Mark co hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude, how disgusting. What were you thinking?'”

As for who would win? “Brad,” Priestley shared. “Always Brad.” However, the 54-year-old noted that it’s unlikely Brad has stuck with the same routine.

“I don’t think he does that anymore,” Priestley said “but back then he could go a long time without showering.” Jason and Brad, 60, were roommates back in the ’90s when they were both up-and-coming actors. The duo lived in a two-bedroom apartment located in what Jason called the “really crappy part” of Los Angeles alongside a third friend.

In his 2015 memoir, the Tru Calling actor recalled that the pair were basically “broke” as they struggled to find acting work.

“We lived on Ramen noodles and generic beer—the kind that came in white cans labeled ‘beer,” Jason wrote in the book, “and Marlboro Light cigarettes.” But after Priestley was cast in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Pitt shot to fame in Thelma & Louise, the two lost contact with each other. Still, Jason has nothing but fond memories of the Oscar winner.

Previous article
Manoj Bajpayee to unravel origins, cultural significance surrounding Buddhism in 'Secrets of the Buddha Relics’
Next article
Sharon Osbourne says she has no regrets over taking weight loss drug
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More Updates