Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at off-Broadway play

Actor Bradley Cooper and TV personality-model Gigi Hadid were spotted on a “date” at an off-Broadway play, and have reportedly been seen together a number of times lately. According to Page Six, the couple arrived at the Lucille Lortel Theater in the Village to see the play of ‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’ starring Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott.

An insider from the outlet said: “It’s a theater date night! Bradley is always going to the theater. As you know from his film ‘Maestro’ about Leonard Bernstein, he’s a big fan.”

Hadid, 28, was seen wearing a Yankees cap and carrying a Birkin, while Cooper, 48, was in a black t-shirt and black glasses. Seen together from a distance by the paparazzi, it looked from where they stood as if they were holding hands as they left the theater.

The whole thing was supposed to be a hush-hush private affair. Prior to this, back in October Hadid and the ‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy’ star were also spotted having dinner together at trendy West Village spot Via Carota, and later in the same month he was seen dropping her off in the city in his car. They also took a stroll in the rain together.

Now that it seems as if they’re officially an item adding to just the expanding list of new couples showing up in Hollywood.

Before this, Hadid was dating Cooper’s close pal Leonardo DiCaprio, while Cooper himself was snapped over the summer on vacation getting close with his baby mama and on-again-off-again partner Irina Shayk, who, at the time, was dating newly single NFL legend Tom Brady.