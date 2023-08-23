scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari reach agreement on sharing dogs

Pop singer Britney Spears has reportedly reached an agreement with her estranged husband Sam Asghari over the custody of their dogs

By Agency News Desk
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari reach agreement on sharing dogs
Sam Asghari with Britney Spears

Pop singer Britney Spears has reportedly reached an agreement with her estranged husband Sam Asghari over the custody of their dogs, including the one bought as the star’s protection pooch. This follows last week’s announcement that Britney and Sam had split after 14 months of wedded bliss.

Last week the Princess of Pop’s husband, 39, filed for divorce from the ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, with the couple said to have parted ways after a “nuclear” argument sparked by unproven cheating rumours, mirror.co.uk reported.

According to reports, Britney is set to keep four of the animals as the couple arrived at an agreement over who cares for which dogs.

Earlier this week, Sam was spotted walking the couple’s Doberman, Porsha – the same dog he purchased for Britney’s protection two years ago.

It’s understood Porsha entered their lives as Sam stood by her side throughout her conservatorship battle before she was freed from it in November 2021.

It was previously reported that Britney is refusing to let her ex “seize custody” of two pooches.

The singer is said to have fears that her estranged husband Sam Asghari will try to get custody of two dogs, with Britney adamant she won’t let him.

Now, Sam will only have custody of Porsha full-time after coming to an arrangement with Britney.

It has also been reported that Britney Spears and her estranged husband have “shut down communication”.

Amid the reports, the ‘Womanizer’ hitmaker, 41, broke her silence about the split and shared a video of her dancing on Instagram alongside the message: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”

“In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!. I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!” she continued.

“If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!”

Britney’s message comes as sources have claimed that the former couple are “leaving it up to their legal teams to handle everything” and haven’t spoken to each another at all.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jeff Bezos congratulates India on successfully landing Chandrayaan-3
Next article
ISSF World Championship: Rajeshwari Kumari shoots day’s second-best score on first day of Trap qualifiers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Coimbatore Open golf: Manish Thakran’s 66 propels him into joint lead with two others at halfway stage

Sports

The whole debate really is about how your 4, 5, 6 are going to look, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Technology

HAL congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

Sports

World Para Powerlifting C'ships: Parmjeet wins historic, maiden gold at senior level in Dubai

News

As Chandrayaan-3 creates history, film fraternity celebrates the moment

Sports

It's not going to end well for West Indies Cricket or cricket in the Caribbean, warns Deandra Dottin

Technology

Create groups on WhatsApp without needing a name for it

Sports

ISSF World Championship: Rajeshwari Kumari shoots day’s second-best score on first day of Trap qualifiers

Technology

Jeff Bezos congratulates India on successfully landing Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Bezos congratulates India on successfully landing Chandrayaan-3

Technology

'They've made entire nation proud': CJI on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

Technology

'They've made entire nation proud': CJI on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

Sports

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks (Ld)

News

Chandrayaan-3 cost less than 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' – and even 'Adipurush'

News

'Shaitaan' director Bejoy Nambiar set to bring his new series on OTT

News

Why has Justin Bieber not spoken to his manager Scooter Braun for months?

News

Vivek Oberoi: Have seen great heights of success and failures

News

Cardi B to sue troll who accused Offset of cheating on her

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US