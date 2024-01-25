Britney Spears sparks concern as she’s bedridden with leg braces in new video

Pop icon Britney Spears has sparked concern from fans after filming herself bedridden with leg braces – but all is not as it seems. The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker shared a clip of her lying in bed as the 42-year-old documented her latest antics inside her $7million home in Los Angeles, California, reports Mirror.co.uk.

She’s seemingly shifted away from her usual naked uploads for a bit of TLC, using a brand-new recovery method. The leg braces were actually specialised compression equipment that’s used to ‘recharge’ people’s legs. The device isn’t exactly cheap and can range from anything between $599 to $1,299.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Britney took to her page to explain what she was doing with the device, telling followers.

She said: “I danced for five hours yesterday. I had no idea about this, I had a friend who told me about it actually bought it for me and I was like ‘What the f*** is this s***?’. I would never ever buy this for myself.”

She added: “To whoever the genius who got this, thank you. It’s absolutely lovely so it really does what it says it recovers your body and your legs when you’ve been on your feet for a long time.”

Earlier this month, Britney bared all again after she shared a naked photo to her Instagram page while enjoying a day on the beach. The chart-topping star has gone nude while by the sea several times in the past and made no exception with her latest post.