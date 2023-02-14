scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Bruce Springsteen pens song for Rebecca Miller film slated for Berlinale

Bruce Springsteen has penned an original song for Rebecca Miller's new film 'She Came to Me', which will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival

By News Bureau

Bruce Springsteen has penned an original song for Rebecca Miller’s new film ‘She Came to Me’, which will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival this week, reports ‘Variety’. The song, ‘Addicted to Romance’, was written and performed by Springsteen, and will be heard by audiences for the first time during the movie’s February 16 screening, when it plays over the end credits, adds ‘Variety’.

A romantic comedy, ‘She Came to Me’ stars Peter Dinklage as a moody classical composer struggling with writer’s block.

When he meets a quirky tugboat captain (Marisa Tomei), he finds the muse for his next opus and is encouraged by his therapist wife (Anne Hathaway) to make his big comeback. But just as his career looks to take off, his personal life implodes, according to ‘Variety’.

Discussing how she came to work with Springsteen, Miller explained she previously had The Boss’s ‘Dancing in the Dark’ as part of her last film ‘Maggie’s Plan’, which starred Greta Gerwig, Ethan Hawke and Julianne Moore.

“I really love Bruce’s music. For the end of ‘She Came to Me’, we wanted an original song,” Miller told ‘Variety’. “I had a secret wish it might be Bruce, but I was reluctant to ask because I felt it was so unlikely, and frankly I was a bit shy.”

Miller continued: “[Composer] Bryce Dessner encouraged me to ask — he was sure Bruce would love the film, so I approached him. Bruce and [his wife Patti Scialfa] ended up watching the film, and, to my delight, they both loved it! Bruce said he’d take a few days to see if anything came to him for a song. Miraculously, ‘Addicted to Romance’ was the result. He says he was inspired by the film, which is a great honour for me.”

Previous article
Editors Guild of India expresses concern over I-T surveys at BBC India offices
Next article
Sharon Stone confirms tragic death of brother Patrick in video
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Aero India 2023: HAL to provide MRO support for MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft engines

Others

Rajendra Gurjar: A music producer, music video director whose innovative concept of music winning the hearts of audience

News

Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Amaal Malik and Kunaal Vermaa team up on new single ‘I Miss You Amore’

Technology

No attrition problem at top level, says Zomato CEO

Technology

Finance Ministry directs Corporate Affairs Ministry to resolve MCA21 portal issues

News

Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s shares his secret music mantra

Feature

Mesmerising Madhubala and her magical spell

Technology

India security, risk management spending to rise 8% in 2023

Technology

Microsoft may bring ChatGPT Bing AI to Android, iOS soon

Technology

This smart necklace will track every puff you smoke

Fashion and Lifestyle

Guess what was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri

News

BAFTA film awards to see best celebrity turnout ever, promises new CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sobhita Dhulipala took gym membership right after 'The Night Manager' shoot

News

Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Sethiya starrer ‘Umbrella’ poster released

News

Sandeep Singh’s SAFED official poster out

Technology

Digital lending may pip traditional lending on unsecured loans by 2030

Technology

Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services

News

Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘gorgeous’ Sharon Stone’s ‘biggest fan’

News

Photography for Guy Ritchie's WWII movie to start in Turkey, despite quake

News

John Legend to perform in India: 'Wanted to bring my music to a land with positivity'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US