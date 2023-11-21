scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer ‘misses her papa’, shares tear jerking post

By Agency News Desk
Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer 'misses her papa', shares tear jerking post
Bruce Willis with daughter Rumer Willis _ pic courtesy instagram

Hollywood star Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis shared a touching Instagram post after her father’s dementia diagnosis. The star was diagnosed with aphasia in Spring 2022 and in early 2023, his family shared that he was further diagnosed with dementia, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In a statement, they wrote: “Bruce has always found joy in life and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us.”

The actor was specifically diagnosed with Frontotemporal dementia which can alter a person’s behaviour and personality.

His daughter wrote in a caption: “Really missing my papa today.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, Rumer’s post featured a sweet throwback picture of Bruce, shirtless, holding Rumer as a baby. She was dressed in a pretty white sundress with a matching headband in her hair. One person in the comments wrote: “I cannot even imagine. My heart and prayers go out to you. I’m also sending you a sincere tight hug. Blessings to you.”

Bruce’s other daughter, Tallulah, also made a similar gesture with her own post.

She captioned: “Damn, these photos are hitting tonight. You’re my whole damn heart and I’m so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis.”

Tallulah shared an array of old photos including one where she sat on her dad’s lap.

In the photo, the pair were dressed casually as Bruce wore jean trousers and a black zip-up jumper. Tallulah was seen in jean overalls with a collared shirt. Another photo showed off her licence to underscore her name that left a sweet nod to her father.

Pic. Sourcerumerwillis
0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World champion hurdler Colin Jackson named international event ambassador for Kolkata 25K 2023
Next article
Film challenge '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' launched at IFFI
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US