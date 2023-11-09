scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah shares update on his health: 'He is the same'

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis shared an update on her father’s health as he faces frontotemporal dementia

By Agency News Desk
Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah shares update on his health 'He is the same'
Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah shares update on his health 'He is the same' _ pic courtesy news agency

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis shared an update on her father’s health as he faces frontotemporal dementia. While making an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Tallulah said: “He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for. I see love when I’m with him. And it’s my dad and he loves me, which is really special.”

It was in 2022 that Willis’ family announced that the ‘Die Hard’ actor would be “stepping away” from acting due to aphasia as the condition would affect his ability to speak, write and understand language, reports deadline.com.

Earlier this year, the family said Willis’ condition had progressed. Tallulah said on the daytime talk show why it was important for the family to be open about Willis’ health.

“On one hand it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness about FTD,” she said. “If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shania Twain's tour crew members hospitalised after major bus crash
Next article
Champions League: Leandro Trossard and Saka power Arsenal to easy win over Sevilla
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US