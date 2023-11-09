Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah shares update on his health: 'He is the same'

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis shared an update on her father’s health as he faces frontotemporal dementia. While making an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Tallulah said: “He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for. I see love when I’m with him. And it’s my dad and he loves me, which is really special.”

It was in 2022 that Willis’ family announced that the ‘Die Hard’ actor would be “stepping away” from acting due to aphasia as the condition would affect his ability to speak, write and understand language, reports deadline.com.

Earlier this year, the family said Willis’ condition had progressed. Tallulah said on the daytime talk show why it was important for the family to be open about Willis’ health.

“On one hand it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness about FTD,” she said. “If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us.”

