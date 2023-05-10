BTS’ Jimin collaborates with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa for Vin Diesel’s Fast X

BTS members have been on a roll. After a thunderous beginning to 2023 with Vibe, a collaboration between Jimin and BigBang member Taeyang, the vocalist and dancer of the supergroup released his first official album, Face.

Big Hit Music took to Twitter to share the poster for Angel Pt. 1, a song which marks Jimin’s collaboration with American rapper Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin of BTS, JVKE, and Muni Long. The song will be a part of the movie Fast X, which stars Vin Diesel in the lead role. The song will be out on May 18, 2023.

JVKE had teased about a possible collab with a BTS member through a tweet. It looks like the fans finally have an answer.

Jimin was in the US last year to work on the song, if the pictures of him in the studio are to be believed. Jimin and V’s song Friends was earlier featured in a Marvel movie as well.