Cara Delevingne wants to become a film director

Cara Delevingne recently directed the video for Renee Rapp's debut single "Pretty Girls" and has decided she wants to challenge herself by moving on to feature films.

By Agency News Desk
Model-actress Cara Delevingne recently directed the video for Renee Rapp’s debut single “Pretty Girls” and has decided she wants to challenge herself by moving on to feature films. A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, “Cara has had a turbulent year but things are back on track now and she is throwing herself into work.”

“She is always looking for a new challenge and likes to turn her hand to different things. Now she is keen to push herself as a director,” the source added, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Cara has spoken to loads of people in the industry for tips and has lots of ideas about projects as a director.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Cara revealed she had spent time in rehab after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and her split with Ashley Benson caused her to spend time “wallowing, and partying.” She told British Vogue, “I just had a complete existential crisis. All my sense of belonging, all my validation-my identity, everything-was so wrapped up in work.”

“And when that was gone, I felt like I had no purpose. I just wasn’t worth anything without work, and that was scary. Instead of taking the time to really learn something new or do something new, I got very wrapped up in misery, wallowing, and partying. It was a really sad time,” she added.

“If I was continuing to go down the road I was, I would either end up dead or, like, doing something really, really stupid.”

Speaking about the shocking pictures of herself outside a Los Angeles airport in September 2022 after returning from the Burning Man music festival, she said, “I hadn’t slept.”

“I was not okay. It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, okay, I don’t look well. You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”


