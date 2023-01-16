scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Critics’ Choice Awards: Best Picture for season’s favourite ‘Everything Everywhere…’

By News Bureau

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ lost the Best Picture honour to director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards. Both the films were contending against movies such as ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Babylon’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘Elvis’, ‘The Fabelmans’, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’, ‘TAir’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Women Talking’.

‘RRR’ also lost the Best VFX and Best Director honours. However, it clinched the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Best Song trophy at the award event held here.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is a absurdist comedy-drama film. The plot centers on a Chinese-American immigrant (played by Michelle Yeoh) who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis appear in supporting roles.

Previous article
Critics’ Choice Awards: Cate Blanchett bags Best Actress honour for ‘Tar’
Next article
S S Rajamouli can’t believe it: James Cameron analyses RRR with him
This May Also Interest You
News

S S Rajamouli can’t believe it: James Cameron analyses RRR with him

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Cate Blanchett bags Best Actress honour for ‘Tar’

News

SS Rajamoli says 'Mera Bharat Mahan' on 28th Critics Choice Award stage

News

Critics’ Choice Award: Brendon Fraser named Best Actor for ‘The Whale’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli loses best director award to Daniels of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Bob Odenkirk wins Best Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics Choice Awards: Zendaya wins Best Actress in a Drama Series

News

Critics Choice Awards: Jeremy Allen White bags Best Actor in Comedy Series

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘Better Call Saul’ takes home third trophy with Best Drama Series win

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: M M Keeravani says ‘uniqueness, freshness’ of ‘Naatu Naatu’ caught attention

News

Critics Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli poses with award

Fashion & Lifestyle

Critics’ Choice Awards: Actors bring their best in fashion on red carpet

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Giancarlo Esposito wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Niecy Nash clinches Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

News

CCA2023: Netflix film 'Pinocchio' named Best Animated feature

News

CCA2023: Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

News

CCA2023: Daniel Radcliffe wins Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

News

CCA2023: 'RRR' loses Best VFX Effects to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US