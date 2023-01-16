scorecardresearch
Critics’ Choice Awards: Daniel Radcliffe wins Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

By News Bureau

At the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards, Daniel Radcliffe won the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”. Radcliffe was nominated against Ben Foster – “The Survivor”, Andrew Garfield – “Under the Banner of Heaven”, Samuel L. Jackson – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”, Sebastian Stan – “Pam & Tommy” and Ben Whishaw – “This is Going to Hurt” in the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category.

A tweet from the Critics Choice Awards reads: “Congratulations to #DanielRadcliffe, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie. @alyankovic #CriticsChoiceAwards.”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is a 2022 American biographical parody film directed by Eric Appel. The film is a satire of biopics and is loosely based on Yankovic’s life and career as an accordionist and parody songwriter.

It stars Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic, along with Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Arturo Castro, and Julianne Nicholson in supporting roles.

