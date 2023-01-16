scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Critics’ Choice Awards: M M Keeravani says ‘uniqueness, freshness’ of ‘Naatu Naatu’ caught attention

By News Bureau

As the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ bagged the Best Original Song at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards after creating waves at the 80th Golden Globes, music composer M M Keeravani revealed why the track has resonated globally.

After being feted with the honour at the Critics’s Choice Awards 2023, Keeravani was asked about the song resonating with everyone.

He said: “Resonated: because of the uniqueness and freshness which caught the attention for the first time. Thank you so much.. (I am) overwhelmed with this awarda Thank you to all the critics on behalf of my lyrics writer, choreographer, singers programmer and of course director.”

The acceptance speech was shared on the RRR movie’s Twitter handle. The caption read: “Naatu Naatu Again!! Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG #RRRMovie Here’s @mmkeeravaani’s acceptance speech!!”

The song edged out tracks like Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ from’ Where the Crawdads Sing’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from – Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Lady Gaga and Bloodpop’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘New Body Rhumba’ from White Noise.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr. Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Previous article
Critics Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli poses with award
Next article
Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘Better Call Saul’ takes home third trophy with Best Drama Series win
This May Also Interest You
News

CCA2023: Best Picture for season's favourite 'Everything Everywhere…'

News

CCA2023: Cate Blanchett bags Best Actress honour for 'Tar'

News

SS Rajamoli says 'Mera Bharat Mahan' on 28th Critics Choice Award stage

News

Critics’ Choice Award: Brendon Fraser named Best Actor for ‘The Whale’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli loses best director award to Daniels of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Bob Odenkirk wins Best Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics Choice Awards: Zendaya wins Best Actress in a Drama Series

News

Critics Choice Awards: Jeremy Allen White bags Best Actor in Comedy Series

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘Better Call Saul’ takes home third trophy with Best Drama Series win

News

Critics Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli poses with award

News

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Actors bring their best in fashion on red carpet

News

Critics Choice Awards: Giancarlo Esposito wins Best Supporting Actor for 'Better Call Saul'

News

Critics Choice Awards: Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie

News

Critics Choice Awards: Niecy Nash clinches Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

News

Critics Choice Awards: Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

News

CCA2023: Netflix film 'Pinocchio' named Best Animated feature

News

CCA2023: Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

News

CCA2023: Daniel Radcliffe wins Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

News

CCA2023: 'RRR' loses Best VFX Effects to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan launches nationwide polio eradication drive

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US