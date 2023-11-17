Charged with sexual harassment, rapper Diddy under NYPD lens

Rapper Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has become embroiled in a controversy after being subjected to criminal investigation by the New York Police Department over charges of sexual harassment levelled against him by an unknown person.

Diddy has also been charged with rape, kidnapping, human trafficking, drugs abuse, public indecency, among others, in one big lawsuit.

While no clear name has come out as to who filed the charges, it is suspected that his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura is the one behind this.

Law enforcement authorities told TMZ that the whole lawsuit is an open case at NYPD with the name ‘Sean Combs’.

While confirmed to be an active case, according to officials the case is “locked”. This means that the case is protected with extreme secrecy with very limited public access due to its sensitivity.

Elaborating on the lawsuit NYPD officials said: “The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so that we can conduct a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to the survivors.”

NYPD is reportedly looking for other victims who have made similar kind of complaints against Diddy before.

The authenticity of the charges, however, is also under question, as the breakup between Diddy and Cassie in 2016 was a notorious affair which did not have a very happy ending.

Back then, Cassie had claimed everything from rape to assault/battery and even human trafficking. These charges came after she alleged that Diddy forced her to have sex with male prostitutes across state lines.

An investigation was launched by the federal authorities which went up to the District Attorney before being closed, as there was no evidence to support the allegations.

Diddy’s lawyer speaking on his behalf had termed the charges as total nonsense. Calling all of Cassie’s charges ludicrous, the lawyer said that her claims would be barred from criminal prosecution based on the statute of limitations.

Her rape claim, however, could still be pursued in California, though she has so far not filed any criminal complaint there. The rapper has vehemently denied all of Cassie’s allegations and accused her of seeking to shake him down for big-time cash, to the tune of $30 million.