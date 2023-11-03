scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Charlize Theron reveals how Taylor Swift helped her become a ‘hero’ to her kids

Charlize Theron became a "hero" to her daughter when she bought her a rare Taylor Swift T-shirt.

By Agency News Desk
Charlize Theron reveals how Taylor Swift helped her become a 'hero' to her kids _ pic courtesy news agency
Charlize Theron reveals how Taylor Swift helped her become a 'hero' to her kids _ pic courtesy news agency

Hollywood star Charlize Theron became a “hero” to her daughter when she bought her a rare Taylor Swift T-shirt. The actress has adoptive children Jackson, 11, and seven-year-old August, and revealed that her eldest was thinking she is “uncool” but was able to go up in her estimations by tracking down a one-of-a-kind T-shirt featuring country superstar Taylor.

She told US TV show ‘Extra’: “My oldest is now getting into that teenage phase of ‘Mom’s not cool anymore,’ so when I have little moments like that where I buy her the Taylor Swift T-shirt that nobody can get, that’s when I’m like a hero.”

“‘Mom, you got me that shirt that nobody can get?’ ‘Yes, I did. Don’t forget that.’ It’s always nice when your kids are happy, right?”

The Academy Award-winning star also added that when it comes to her children, she wants to keep them “safe and informed” about what is going on in the world amid the horrors of the Israel-Hamas conflict but is restricting how much she tells them because she feels as if kids see “too much” these days and wants them to be able to enjoy life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I want them to find joy and happiness every single day and go and have healthy lives and be good people.”

“I’m keeping them safe and informed, but also not bombarding them with imagery and context that they are not ready for. feel like our kids are seeing too much, you know? It’s now become more important to, like, try and eliminate some of it because it’s not helping. It’s not helping all of us, but I think we are more capable of dealing with it.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Noida: ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT winner Elvish Yadav booked for hosting rave parties, 5 arrested
Next article
Lily James describes ‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’ as ‘culturally more exciting, diverse’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US