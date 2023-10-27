scorecardresearch
Cher is her own biggest critic, says she never liked her voice much

Iconic pop singer and actress Cher has made a startling revelation regarding her music, as the ‘Believe’ hitmaker admitted to not being a fan of her voice. She bluntly stated that she feels ashamed of many of her early pop songs.

Detailing this point, Cher said: “I just never liked my voice that much. If I had my choice, I probably would have another one, but I didn’t get my choice. I got my mother’s voice.”

The Grammy winner went on to explain that she thinks the tone of her voice is “weird.”

Being her own biggest critic, the Goddess of Pop said: “It doesn’t sound like a man, it doesn’t sound like a woman. I’m somewhere more in between,” she said.

Giving her answer to the questions asked about her upcoming album ‘Christmans’, Cher added: “I’ve made so many albums, and some of the ones I thought were as good as I could like an album of mine weren’t hits. And then other ones that I was not that excited about (were).” She noted that her career has been a series of ups and downs with regard to success.

“So I like this album. I’m not a Cher fan, but I like doing it,” she admitted. “When I listen to (‘Christmas’), I think this worked out.”

3
