Chrissy Teigen says John Legend was 'jealous' of Carl Radke

Chrissy Teigen has claimed John Legend was “jealous” of her friendship with Carl Radke. The ‘Chrissy + Dave Dine Out’ presenter ran into the ‘Summer House’ star while she and the ‘Ordinary People’ singer were at the Sundance Film Festival and the Bravo superfan invited the TV personality onto their flight back to New York.

However, she failed to tell her husband. Speaking on SiriusXM’s ‘Andy Cohen Live’, she said: “We saw Carl at Sundance and I’m at the point now with Bravo stars where I think we’re friends,” reports Female First UK.

She further mentioned: “He didn’t. It was like a Delta first-class direct, but I was like, ‘You should come with us,’ and yeah.”

As per Female First UK, she then messaged him on Instagram to confirm someone would make his flight arrangements – but John wasn’t too happy when Carl got onboard.

The 34-year-old star said: “It was really funny actually because John was seated already and then Carl came on and John was still sitting, like, he didn’t pop up to give him a big hug or anything.”

Asked if John was “jealous”, Chrissy confirmed and added: “And then, Carl so graciously came over. He was like, ‘Hey man, I just want to say thank you so much. I love you.’ It was so sweet, and John was just like, for a minute, I could see John being a little like.”

Andy agreed: “Right… Carl’s got tight pants… and he’s tall.” Chrissy said: “Yes, he’s got tight pants, and he looks great. He’s sober, and he’s just like a really wonderful personality like you said. He just seems like a fun, cool dude’.”

But the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star was left disappointed because she had hoped to quiz Carl on what is to come on ‘Summer House’, including his recent break-up from Lindsay Hubbard.

She said: “He did pass out immediately and I had so many questions.” Andy replied: “Wow, so you never got his side of the story?” Chrissy said: “No, I do hear that it plays out. He does a good job of keeping the mystery.”