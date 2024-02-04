Chrissy Teigen says she lets her mind wander during sex with husband John Legend

scorecardresearch
Chrissy Teigen has admitted that her mind wanders "all the time" when she is in bed with her husband, the Grammy-winning artiste, John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen has admitted that her mind wanders “all the time” when she is in bed with her husband, the Grammy-winning artiste, John Legend. The 38-year-old model has been wed to ‘All of Me’ singer John (45) since 2013, and when asked if her mind ever goes to other places when she is getting intimate with him, admitted she often finds herself worrying whether the door is locked amongst many other things, reports Aceshow biz.

She said when speaking on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, “All the time. It goes anywhere…is the door locked? Is my spray tan coming off? So much.”

Meanwhile, the former ‘Lip Sync Battle’ host has Luna, Miles, Esti, as well as eight-month-old Wren, both of whom they welcomed via surrogate, with John and explained that the hardest part of their marriage is trying to make sure that their kids all “get along” with each other, although she loves watching her husband carry out his dad duties despite his busy career.

She said, quoted by Aceshow biz: “I found someone really great. Our biggest battles are trying to get our kids to get along together. But that part is so fun, seeing us grow into parents. We were kids when we got together and now we have so many kids. Seeing him as a dad and seeing him…how busy he is but he will come home from work and play football.”

“They will ask anything of him and he’ll be there and he’ll do it! We celebrated our 10th wedding anniversary and in my speech, it had driven me crazy, that on our wedding day, I hadn’t written my own vows because I was so nervous. So I made sure to write my vows and I looked down at his family and just thanked them for creating such an incredible being. Is that really corny?”

