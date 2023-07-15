scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise explain Cruise's death-defying bike stunt in 'MI7'

Tom Cruise's new film 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One' is noted for its high octane action and amazing stunt-work.

By Agency News Desk
Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise explain Cruise's death-defying bike stunt in 'MI7'

Tom Cruise’s new film ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ is noted for its high octane action and amazing stunt-work. Going all out on the stunts, one of Cruise’s most dangerous stunts was riding a motorcycle off a cliff, then flying off the bike and using the parachute to land on the ground which the 61-year-old actor did all on his own with full enthusiasm.

As reported by People magazine, the pair of Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie elaborated in a special behind-the-scenes video where they explained the stunt in detail.

According to them, this one scene took 500 hours of skydiving training and 13,000 motorbike jumps, just to get it right. The stunt involved Cruise being attached to a set of wires as he rides a speeding motorcycle off of a large ramp before he throws himself from the bike, backed by the safety wires attached to his back.

Speaking about its execution, McQuarrie, 54, explained in the video that it was “by far the most dangerous stunt we’ve ever done.”

The clip then ended with Cruise performing the stunt himself, with a crew member saying: “Tom Cruise rode a motorcycle off a cliff six times today.”

Tom Cruise later jokingly said at the New York premiere of ‘MI7’ that McQuarrie “tried to kill me!”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bruce Willis almost died during the first day of filming 'Die Hard', reveals new book
Next article
Ryan Gosling's kids are confused about him playing Ken in 'Barbie'
This May Also Interest You
News

Zayn Malik is raising his daughter on a farm to shield her from public eye

Technology

Threads reaches 150 mn sign-ups despite usage drop

Sports

US Open: Indian challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

News

Ryan Gosling: 'Ken was created to observe the awesomeness that is Barbie'

Technology

Microsoft to 'end' 'Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family' plan in August

Technology

Thanks PM Modi for inviting entrepreneurs like us to France: boAt's Aman Gupta

Sports

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey completes Cardiff City return

Technology

Twitter to soon share ad revenue from profile page views: Musk

Sports

'There was no phone call, no communication': Yuzvendra Chahal opens up about RCB snub

Technology

Asus ROG Ally: Powerful handheld gaming PC with smooth performance

Technology

Reddit removes chat history prior to 2023

Sports

Danilovic stuns top seed Navarro to win Nordea Open title

Sports

Lionel Messi completes Inter Miami move

Sports

Olivia wins gold, Linthoi Chanambam bags silver in Hong Kong Cadet Asian Cup judo championship

Sports

Wrestling: Sangeeta Phogat wins bronze medal in Hungary Ranking Series

Sports

Football: Former India international Prabhakar Mishra is dead

Sports

IOA President PT Usha appeals for peace, harmony in Manipur

Sports

UTT Season 4: Harmeet Desai beats Sathiyan to hand Goa Challengers stunning win

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US