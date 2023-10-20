scorecardresearch
Christopher Nolan is a fan of Taylor Swift’s distribution strategy

'The Prestige' filmmaker Christopher Nolan's love for theatrical releases is not a secret

Christopher Nolan is a fan of Taylor Swift's distribution strategy
‘The Prestige’ filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s love for theatrical releases is not a secret. The filmmaker has now praised pop icon Taylor Swift’s business model for her film, ‘The Eras Tour’. Christopherengaged in a discussion with fellow filmmaker Emma Thomas and Pulitzer Prize-winning American Prometheus author Kai Bird about ‘Oppenheimer’ at the CUNY Graduate Center, reports Deadline.

In the course of their conversation, he pointed to Taylor’s decision to release ‘The Eras Tour’ documentary as a step forward for content distribution strategies.

“Taylor Swift is about to show the studios, because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios. It’s being distributed by the theatre owner, AMC, and it’s going to make an enormous amount of money”, Christophersaid.

“And this is the thing, this is a format, this is a way of seeing things and sharing stories, or sharing experiences that’s incredibly valuable. And if they (the studios) don’t want it, somebody else will. So that’s just the truth of it,” he added.

As per Deadline, Taylor’s film of her tour will see her get a 57 per cent cut on a $19.89 ticket, revenue that normally would go to a distributor.

The film grossed approximately $125 million at the worldwide box office after opening weekend.

4
