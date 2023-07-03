Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ begins advance booking!

Christopher Nolan’s historical epic ‘Oppenheimer’, an exploration of the atomic bomb during World War II, is preparing for a massive global premiere on July 21. With the excitement on the shore, Universal Pictures and the makers of the film are striving to open the advance booking across IMAX theatres in India. Specifically made for the grandeur of the IMAX screens by Christopher Nolan, the early hype and the buzz it seems to garner will lead this new venture to break box office records.

Christopher Nolan is considered the “grandfather” of the modern IMAX phenomenon, considering how he has championed the format of IMAX. And now he is all set to bring this iconic feature film to the screens of IMAX, announcing the commencement of the pre-bookings. The cinematic world waits with bated breath for the unveiling of ‘Oppenheimer’ including the legend Tom Cruise who has elevated this movie and expressed his excitement for the same.

The film is an adaptation of the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin. The trailers for Nolan’s movie have already been published, revealing its breath-taking graphics and equally impressive cast, along with inventive vision of the director. Being focused on Cillian Murphy, who plays the title character, J Robert Oppenheimer, the film’s impressively assembled ensemble also includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie and Robert Downey Jr.

Christopher’s most awaited criminal documentary, Oppenheimer is set to fly into theatres smack-dab, on July 21 across all IMAX screens across India. Known for his Hollywood blockbusters with complex storytelling, Christopher has won hearts already on a national scale – releasing the suspense thriller documentary in Hindi as well for audiences all over India!