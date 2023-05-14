scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Cillian Murphy is 'sad' for not having 'charisma' of his 'Peaky Blinders' character

The 'Oppenheimer' actor Cillian Murphy believes the 'best people' are those who act for the love of their work, rather than the trappings of success

By Agency News Desk

Actor Cillian Murphy compares fame to “commuting” and thinks it “festishises” everything. The ‘Oppenheimer’ actor is aware that public recognition is part of his job but believes the “best people” are those who act for the love of their work, rather than the trappings of success, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Fame is like commuting. You have to commute to get to your destination. I think that’s the way the best people are, they’re not doing it for any other reason but love of the craft. They have a compulsion to make work, not to be famous or get attention,” he told the new issue of Rolling Stone UK magazine.

“It can ruin experiences, because it fetishises everything, you can be walking down the street and someone takes a picture like this is a f****** event. It kind of destroys nuance and human behaviour, but that’s part and parcel of it.”

But the 46-year-old actor – who lives in Dublin, Ireland, said that he would be “intimidated and shaky” if he came face-to-face with an actor he admired.

He said: “Fame evaporates with regularity. I’m around here all the time and no one gives a f****** s***. Nobody cares. I go to the shop. It dissipates. But if one of the guys from ‘Succession’ walked in here, I’d be all intimidated and shaky. When you’re confronted with someone you’ve invested a lot in, or you think is amazing, the encounter is strange.”

The actor shared admitted he sometimes feels “a little sad” that he doesn’t have the “charisma and swagger” of his most famous character, ‘Peaky Blinders’ Tommy Shelby, as he thinks he leaves fans feeling “underwhelmed” when they meet him.

He said: “I think it’s the Tommy Shelby thing. People expect this mysterious, swaggering, it’s just a character. I do feel people are a little bit underwhelmed. That’s fine, it means I’m doing my job. ‘Peaky’ fans are amazing. But sometimes I feel a little sad that I can’t provide – like – that charisma and swagger. He couldn’t be further from me.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dwayne Johnson quit school during his earliest battle with depression
Next article
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's kids prefer his movies to hers
This May Also Interest You
News

Upasana decided to have child after being 'emotionally prepared to give love'

News

Vidyut Jammwal explains why patriotic films are loved universally

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi doctors remove 6.5 cm tumour from food pipe via endoscopy

News

Ali Merchant has grown 'wiser in love' after two failed marriages

News

'The African in me always wants to celebrate Afro music and dance,' says Nora

Health & Lifestyle

EX-IIT Prof operated upon without family consent

Health & Lifestyle

Gender inequality may shrink women's brain: Study

News

Chiranjeevi impressed by young singer's talent on Telugu Indian Idol 2

Technology

Let's build Twitter 2.0 together, new CEO Linda Yaccarino tells Musk

Sports

IPL 2023: Was great to see Prabhsimran go from 40's, 50's to that magical 100-run mark, says Brett Lee

News

Mother's Day cheer: Aashka Goradia to welcome first baby in November

Feature

Bollywood: The ban culture is good!!??

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli's passion drives every team that he's part of, says Tom Moody

Fashion and Lifestyle

Papon makes swift recovery from stomach ailment, heads to UK

News

How Raveena Tandon bagged her first role: 'What's written will always happen'

Sports

IPL 2023: Selectors must be closely monitoring Yashasvi; he will soon play for India, says Ravi Shastri

News

Adah Sharma: Watch ‘The Kerala Story’ and then comment

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers bringing us back in the game was amazing, says Shikhar Dhawan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US