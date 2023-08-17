scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Cole Sprouse talks about death threats from 'Riverdale' fans over Lili Reinhart split

Hollywood star Cole Sprouse got candid about the backlash from 'Riverdale' fans after he broke up with co-star Lili Reinhart.

By Agency News Desk
Cole Sprouse talks about death threats from 'Riverdale' fans over Lili Reinhart split
Cole Sprouse _ pic courtesy instagram

Hollywood star Cole Sprouse got candid about the backlash from ‘Riverdale’ fans after he broke up with co-star Lili Reinhart. In a new interview, the Jughead depicter on the hit CW series talked about how fans were so “invested” in the show to the point he received death threats following the split, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones’ houses. Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff,” Cole told Vulture.

“And I do think it’s because at least four of us at this table have dated our co-workers,” he added, referring to co-stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton who dated each other for a year.

He continued, “Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like? Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it’s hard to break those things up when life moves on.”

This wasn’t the first time Cole opened about his split from Lili, who plays Betty Cooper on ‘Riverdale’. In the March 8 episode of ‘Call Her Daddy’, Cole revealed to host Alex Cooper that many of his exes have cheated on him.

“Yeah, by almost every single one of my girlfriends,” he said. He added that the split from Lili “was really hard,” noting, “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

Cole wasn’t the only ‘Riverdale’ cast member who fell victim to fans’ nasty behavior. Casey Cott, who portrays Kevin Keller on the series, noted that “there’s sometimes a failure to differentiate the characters from the humans.”

He elaborated, “You can go down an extreme hole if you’re looking at that. Someone got my mom’s phone number and started leaving voice-mails saying that they were going to come get her.”

The ‘Riverdale’ cast’s exit interview arrives a week ahead of the show’s final episode on August 23.

Pic. Sourcecolesprouse
13
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' has a Christopher Nolan connection
Next article
Amitabh Bachchan wants Gauri Khan to design his vanity van
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts pink crop top and mini skirt at Jonas Brothers concert

News

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his bond with Akshay Kumar, calls him 'hard working'

News

Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family

News

Kangana says 'system has broken' for Himachal in wake of floods

Health & Lifestyle

Molecules in vegetables like cauliflower can help to ease lung infection: Study

News

Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her

Technology

Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI

Sports

Basketball: 3 female referees selected for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Technology

Rocket startup Astrophel Aerospace test fires prototype cryogenic engine

News

Deborah Chow has word of advice for future ‘Star Wars’ directors

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC aim to extend unbeaten run against Delhi FC

News

Sam Asghari threatens Britney Spears amid divorce

Technology

Study shows platelets injections can replicate benefits of exercise in brain

News

Yogesh Tripathi captures life's memories in photo albums

Technology

Samsung to launch foldable tablet, says mobile biz head

News

Craig Mazin opens up on casting of Abby for 'The Last Of Us 2'

Sports

Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan

News

Elvish Yadav spills the beans on his relationship, Bigg Boss journey in a candid live chat with Manu Punjabi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US