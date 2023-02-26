Community service is 'the best thing' to have happened to Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B is performing community service and she is loving it. She has said that performing community service has changed her perspective on life. After revealing on social media that she’s started her 15 days of community service this week – the result of a plea deal stemming from an 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York – the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper and mom (whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar) shared how the experience has opened her eyes to something bigger than herself, reports People magazine.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centres in tears. Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever,” Cardi, 30, tweeted.

As per People, Cardi’s court case was a result of an incident that occurred in August 2018, when two bartenders at Angel’s Strip Club claimed that Cardi ordered an attack on them because she believed her husband Offset had had an affair with one of them, according to the The New York Times and TMZ.

The musician, who had 10 charges dismissed, pled guilty in September to two misdemeanour charges of assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment. She accepted a plea deal that handed her a three-year order of protection from the women involved in the scuffle, plus the slate of community service duty.