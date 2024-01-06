Saturday, January 6, 2024
InternationalNews

‘Copacabana’ hitmaker Barry Manilow doesn’t eat until he starts shaking with hunger

Barry Manilow, has opened up about his unhealthy habits admitting he often goes without food till he starts "trembling

By Agency News Desk
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow _pic courtesy news agency

Musician Barry Manilow, who is known for the chartbuster ‘Copacabana’, has opened up about his unhealthy habits admitting he often goes without food till he starts “trembling” and sees it as his body’s way of telling him to eat something.

He also revealed he goes to bed at midnight and is up at 4:00 a.m. every day, reports Female First UK.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I don’t eat and I don’t sleep. That’s also the trick (to staying in shape). I often find myself trembling and think: ‘Oh I should get some calories in me’.”

As per Female First UK, Manilow revealed he’s managed to quit smoking after years of puffing through three packs a day and now works out with a personal trainer every morning. During the interview, Manilow also admitted he thought he should have died six years ago because so many of his relatives passed away at the age of 74 – so he’s amazed to still be around at 80.

He explained: “My family, most of them lived until 74 – so when I hit 74, I thought: ‘This is the end.’ But it didn’t happen. It kept on going. I kept going on the road. I kept on making records. I mean, when does my body give in?”

The ‘Mandy’ hitmaker, 80, previously admitted he believes that being from New York – where the lifestyle is so fast-paced – is why he has always had a lot of energy and not needed much sleep.

He told Parade: “I never sleep. “I get four hours a night. That’s all I really need. It’s been that way for years.”

He added: “When you start out in New York, you’re always a New Yorker. “I just have a lot of energy; I talk fast, I think fast. Maybe it’s because New Yorkers are always moving, scrambling to get a seat on the subway or something”.

Previous article
From Tokyo to Palm Springs: Hetal Dave's inspiring story 'Sumo Didi' a festival favourite
Next article
Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Czech Republic Women's Hockey Team lands in Ranchi, aims for maiden Olympic berth
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.