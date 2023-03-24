scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Courteney Cox turns Monica Geller as she cleans Hollywood Walk of Fame star

'Friends' star Courteney Cox had her fans in hysterics with her latest pic as she channelled her inner Monica Geller, the actress' character in 'Friends'

By News Bureau
Courteney Cox turns Monica Geller as she cleans Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Courteney Cox _ pic courtesy instagram

‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox had her fans in hysterics with her latest Instagram upload as she channelled her inner Monica Geller. The actress’ character on ‘Friends’ is well-known for being obsessed with cleaning and it looks like those habits have now crossed into the real world, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Courteney, 58, jokingly hid away from the crowds on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before taking it upon herself to make sure the honours for the stars were looking shiny and new.

As passers by walked over the famous names – including her own – Courteney came out with a spray and wipe in her hands and hit out at those dirtying the symbols.

As per Mirror.co.uk, in the Instagram upload, with Dolly Parton’s 9-to-5 playing over the top of the video, Courteney is heard saying: “You can walk around,” after they were seen to wipe their feet on the tiles.

As well as her own, Courteney got to grips with the stars for Lauren Dern, who also shared the clip with her followers alongside the caption: “Thank you, Court, for cleaning us all up good!”

Pic. Sourcecourteneycoxofficial
Previous article
Ajith Kumar’s father P.S. Mani passes away at 85
Next article
Asim Riaz and Aly Goni on their way to Mecca for their Umrah
This May Also Interest You
Sports

New Zealand's Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra set for ODI debuts against Sri Lanka

News

Rakesh Roshan divulges how son Hrithik got into films

News

When Raj Babbar had a hard time picking dance steps for a 'Hum Paanch' sequence

News

Rani's lament: She couldn't do face time with Sarkar from Golden Temple

News

Pragya Jaiswal explores landscapes of Finland, calls it a 'magical experience'

News

Patralekhaa to commence shooting for 'Phule' in early April

Lyrics

Bholaa – Dil Hai Bholaa Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Amala Paul

Sports

World Athletics lifts suspension of Russia over doping, ban for Ukraine war continues

News

Swara Bhasker looks like a queen in green lehenga; Netizens say ‘Pakistani ghagra hai’

News

Namik Paul: 'As an actor, I feel it is a great opportunity to play double role'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan visits Umrah with family and shares peaceful pictures from the holy place

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane overtakes Wayne Rooney to break England's all-time goal record

News

Rani Mukerji, Tahir Raj Bhasin on ‘Dada’ Pradeep Sarkar’s demise

Review

Movie Review | Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga : A multi genre heist revenge drama

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can’t take their eyes off each other at an event

News

Colin Farrell and Kelly MacNamara go their separate ways

News

Priyanka Chopra caught a fan throwing a bra at Nick Jonas

Fashion n Lifestyle

Asim Riaz and Aly Goni on their way to Mecca for their Umrah

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US