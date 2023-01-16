scorecardresearch
Critics Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli poses with award

By News Bureau

S S Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ was named as the Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics’ Choice Award here, and the filmmaker was seen posing with the honour at the ceremony. A video shared on the handle of the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards showed Rajamouli posing for the shutterbugs with the trophy.

“The handle Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie,” the caption read.

In the clip, he is seen dressed in brown kurta paired with a khakee coloured pants with a red and grey muffler.

‘RRR’ was contending against films such as ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Argentina 1985’, ‘Bardo’, ‘False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’, ‘Close’ and ‘Decision to Leave’.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

