David Ayer calls Hollywood's version of 'Suicide Squad' his biggest heartache

Director David Ayer, who is best known for directing the 2016 ‘Suicide Squad’ which was badly panned, has said that Hollywood did him dirty, and the end result of the film broke him badly, labeling it as his “biggest heartache”.

According to ‘Deadline’, while making an appearance on the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast, Ayer talked about how the end result of the movie broke him.

“Hollywood, I tell people, is like watching someone you love get f***** by someone you hate,” Ayer said. “The big one is ‘Suicide Squad’. That s*** broke me. That handed me my a**.”

He continued, “Come right off Fury, right? I had the town in my hand, could’ve done anything, and I did do anything. And (I) go on this journey with (Suicide Squad). And the same thing – authentic, truthful, let’s do all the rehearsal, let’s really get in each other’s souls.”

“Let’s create this amazing, collaborative thing, right? And then ‘Deadpool’ opened… and they never tested ‘Batman v Superman’ so they were expecting a different result, and then they got hammered by all the critics. Then it’s like, ‘Okay, we’re going to turn David Ayer’s dark, soulful movie into a f***** comedy now’,” he added.

David Ayer has been one of the biggest critics of the film ever since it hit the big screen, saying that it was far off from his original script which was far darker, grounded and had much more emotional weight along with a different storyline.

For this, Warner Bros. have received a lot of criticism who also were later panned by fans and critics for not letting Zack Snyder finish his work for his former DCEU films, such as ‘Batman V Superman’ or ‘Justice League’, which was later released as ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, to differentiate it from the theatrical cut.

Ayer had very recently shared on social media that James Gunn, who is now the new DC director told him his cut of ‘Suicide Squad’ would be seeing the light of day someday in his DCU.

Thanking Gunn, Ayer had written: “All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release. The interest in my cut being shown seems real and organic. And Gunn told me it would have its time to be shared.”

“He absolutely deserves to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects. In a way I’m chained to this thing. I’m riding a tiger here and navigating this situation the best I can. Life is a very strange journey, David shared.