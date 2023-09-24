David Beckham, Victoria Beckham celebrate their son Cruz passing his driving test

English footballer and actor David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have congratulated their son Cruz on passing his driver’s test, with the David saying “Well done mate.” The football star 48, gave his son some props by sharing an image of the teen sitting behind the wheel of a red car.

“Watch out someone passed his driver’s test,” David wrote alongside the image. “Well done mate, love you x,” he added.

Cruz’s latest achievement comes after he got a tattoo in honour of his mom earlier this month, with celebrity tattoo artist Pablo, a.k.a. Certified Letter Boy, giving Cruz new ink of the word “Posh,” seemingly as a nod to his mom’s Spice Girls days.

The tattoo artist showed off the ink via a few black-and-white photos shared on Instagram, where Cruz could be seen getting the tattoo on himself.

“Posh @cruzbeckham,” the tattoo artist captioned the pictures. “I think we all get the vibe here don’t we? Thank you for the trust.”

To commemorate his 18th just a few months earlier, Victoria, 49, and David shared a slideshow of photos of Cruz from throughout the years, with Beyoncé’s ‘Love on Top’ playing in the background.

“Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy. To the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart x we are so proud of you and we love you so much Cruzie,” David wrote.

In her own birthday wishes with the same clip, Victoria also toasted “Cruzie” on his special day.

“We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become. You are our everything. Happy 18th superstar,” she wrote.